Eldoret. Father accused of defiling 16-year-old daughter after wife's death

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A biological father allegedly defiled his 16-year-old daughter on several occasions.[Courtesy]

A biological father allegedly defiled his 16-year-old daughter on several occasions following the death of his wife, an Eldoret court heard on Monday.

The girl, identified in court as A.W., recounted her ordeal allegedly at the hands of her father while testifying before Presiding Magistrate Keyne Gweno.

A.W. told the court during her evidence-in-chief that after the death of her mother, she and her three siblings remained under the care of their father.

She said she became suspicious of her father's behaviour, particularly at night, claiming that he would sometimes make inappropriate jokes and gestures suggesting a romantic relationship.

“My father really shocked me. Whenever my teacher asked me to come to school with a book and a pen, I would ask my father to buy the items for me, but he would demand to have sex with me first before purchasing them,” the girl narrated.

The court heard that following threats allegedly made by her father, the girl decided to confide in one of her teachers about the sexual abuse she was allegedly experiencing.

After the allegations were reported and investigated, he was arrested and detained at Langas Police Station.

He is facing an incest charge contrary to Section 20(1) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The charge sheet states that on various dates between January 16 and February 6, 2026, at Lemmok Estate in Kapseret Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County, he intentionally and unlawfully defiled his daughter, A.W., aged 16.

He denied the charge during plea-taking and was granted a bond of Sh300,000 or cash bail of Sh100,000.

He was unable to raise either the bond or cash bail, forcing the court to order that he be detained at Eldoret GK Remand Prison pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The decision followed the magistrate's refusal to reduce the cash bail from Sh100,000 to Sh50,000.

“I humbly request for the reduction of the bond terms because, truly speaking, I cannot manage to raise the amount right now. Apart from the money, I am the only breadwinner in the family, and I am also taking care of my children following the demise of their mother,” Wafula pleaded.

However, Magistrate Gweno declined the request.

“The court has heard your request, but I will not reduce the Sh100,000 cash bail granted to you because I know that the moment you get your freedom, you will never be seen in this court again. I have really sympathised with you. Just cope with what the court has offered to you,” Gweno said.

While giving evidence, Dr Irene Simiyu, a medical doctor at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, confirmed that a medical examination showed that the girl had been defiled.

The prosecution has lined up five key witnesses, among them the investigating officer.

The case will be heard further on September 8, 2026.