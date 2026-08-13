Enticing presentations as Music Festivals Gala enters day 2

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Cultural colour doned the 2026 music festival . [File, Standard]

Kenya Music Festival Gala yesterday treated audiences to mouth-watering presentations from talented learners drawn from different parts of the country.

Students showcased exceptional artistic abilities while promoting creativity, cultural heritage and advocating unity, good governance and technology. Alupe University opened the gala with a folk Song entitled ‘Ekhoyo’ usually performed on happy occasions.

Imusutsu Senior School presented a song that addresses laboratory equipment and the production unit of SEPU courtesy of school equipment while Webuye D.E.B Secondary School took to the stage with a poem entitled "Nguzo” showing youths play a foundational role in national development.

Bunyore Girls emerged with a catalyser performance piece seeking to educate the public about the importance of social values and virtues, and promote positive behaviour, responsible citizenship and good morals and values in the society.

From the coast region, Agha Khan Academy enticed the audience with pop talent. ‘Together We stand, divided we fall.’

Kaimosi Girls impressed with Kanda Integral composition highlighting national values and principles of governance, it promotes integrity, responsibility, unity and commitment to good governance in building a justified and prosperous Nation.

Fans were entertained by Daksh Dabasiya SCLP Samaj School’s thrilling performance "Omutandao". It warns learners and the wider community on the danger of internet misuse. It encourages responsible and ethical use of digital technology while highlighting the consequences of irresponsible online behaviour.

Nairobi’s Precious Blood Riruta presented poems highlighting artistic expression in promoting social, economic development. It showcased the creative journey and diverse contribution of Alupe University Alumni while celebrating talent, creativity and National development.

Students in Special Needs Education (SNE) took to the stage in style, displaying confidence, creativity, and passion, reminding us that the arts have the power to connect, inspire, and include everyone. The school’s performance earned acclaim for its interpretation of the set poem, with learners demonstrating creativity, confidence and strong stage presence.

Chepsigot Special School with the poem "Tuwe pamoja” which advocates for National unity, togetherness and cooperation drove the audience into a frenzy. It conveyed the message that unity is our strength and working together helps us overcome challenges and achieve success.

Nyangweso School for The Deaf entertained with Adodo dance commonly performed by elderly women during joyful occasions to celebrate hard work, social respect and responsibility, solidarity and the rich cultural heritage of the Luo people.

Givavei Special School also performed play time at School offering insights on how students learn outside the classroom. Western style Singing Games performed by Holy Innocent Tassia Catholic to promote unity, cooperation, teamwork and friendship through singing movement and playing also caught the attention of the audiences.

With their colourful African Style Singing games, Mtwapa Elite Academy from Kilifi stole the show. It is traditionally performed by Digo children during the evening as they await their evening meals, and serves as a form of recreation, promoting social interaction, cooperation and cultural transmission through singing, movement and playing.

Holy Innocent Tassia Catholic from Nairobi performed chant "Mumbi" which celebrates Kenya's Competency Based Education (CBE) curriculum through narration, rhythmic and expression. It highlights learners' experience, use of practical learning and values such as honesty, unity, responsibility and respect.

Jukumu Langu Kama mzalendo rent the air as Kenya Utalii College gave their best performance. Bungoma County Teachers performed “Kokoliko”, a christian song that narrates Peter's denial of Jesus Christ during crucifixion, death and resurrection. The song reflects on how Peter denied knowing Jesus three times just as Jesus had foretold. The crawling of cock sounds as a reminder of Peter's denial as his realisation to what he had done.

Christine Akoth of Ulalwe Apate JS from Siaya performed a traditional Luo song ‘Nyatiti,’ an 8-string Luo community instrument played by plucking the strings. It's commonly performed during weddings ceremony and other various community events

Koduogo Junior school from Siaya County performed a Poem titled Sulwe which highlights Nyota projects and its importance in empowering young people through financial support and business opportunities. It also encourages people to use these opportunities to improve their livelihoods and contribute to national development.

North Eastern RAAP Comprehensive School from Isiolo, performed “Enjivai” dance performed by Samburu warriors during marriage ceremonies to entertain the bride, groom and guests.

Kakamega Little Lilies performed “Mola Wangu" a heartful prayer asking God to protect his people from life challenges, preserve dignity and grant them strength and guidance. "Kibokoni” performed by Coast Teachers Choir symbolises the transition from traditional teaching methods to modern approaches application, it also highlights the use of technology including computers and digital tools in teaching and learning under the Competency Based Education.

Nzoia Sugar Primary headteacher Lydia Namisi Mwelu says they emerged winners in 9 categories and also won another for being the most outstanding performance.

She attributed the sterling performance to God, discipline and good collaboration between parents, teachers and education stakeholders.

The best item and the farmers’ choice was Little Friends Academy from Rift valley, Best African Traditional Cultural dance Nyangweso school from Nyanza, Best item in patriotic song Damacrest school central region.

Others which have performed include Kisumu Boys with a poem our guardian Angel which potreys Kenya Universities and Colleges Central placement Service as an independable guardian that gives Kenyan learners hope and direction in shaping their future through career guidance and advisory services.

St. Johns Kosogol Kapel performed a song that uses satire and humour to condemn greed and selfishness. It promotes fairness, respect and communal Sharing .

Sacred Heart High School Mombasa with Safina Taarab which calls all Kenyans citizen to foster national unity that all tribes, religion should come together as one.

On the stage was also Sigot Senior School, Chester TTC, Starehe

Girls, Nyamira Girls High School With Mwalimu Shujaa expressing importance of teachers and appreciating their work.

Winners in the best female set piece category were Alliance Girls while best dance from Africa category was won by Mt. Carmel Catholic Utawala and best Kikuyu Folk song category was awarded to Marimanti Primary school.

Nzoia sugar primary school emerged victorious in the best Equity classes. Higher education PS Beatrice Inyangala said the theme of this year's festival is not just timely it's visionary.

"Creative Economy is among the fastest growing sectors globally. According to UNESCO, the cultural and creative industry generates more than USD2.5 trillion annually. They contribute about 3 per cent to global GDP and provide employment to nearly 50 million people worldwide," Inyangala noted.

She further noted that creative Economy continue to emerge a significant contributor to employment, innovation and national income.

"Music, film, fashion, theatre, digital content creation and cultural tourism are creating new opportunities for our youths. Music is no longer an extracurricular activity but a profession and a career. Kenya Music festivals align with our transition to Competency Based Education and training with three pathways Arts, sports and Sciences. TVET recognise learners who possess different gifts, “Inyangala noted.

Music develops creativity, builds confidence, strengthens communication, natures collaboration and sharpens critical thinking. These are future skills which employers seek in the 21st century.” Said the PS.

She called on schools, institutions and learners to embrace innovation and digital production adding that the government is creating an enabling environment for investors to establish industries that will provide a platform where these music will be produced.

"Music can change the world and the people by advocating for equality. It has nurtured many and the festival remains one of the talents' platforms," Inyangala noted.

Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka hailed the we are celebrating talent, creativity and the young generation.

The festival has been good with 143,000 students performing and no incidence of insecurity has been reported. It has also improved the economy of this region since all hotels were booked, transport has been improved, small traders have also made profit. The economy has really grown and we thank the organisers for choosing Bungoma county to host the festivals, " Lusaka noted.

He said they expect president William Ruto to attend the Gala and state concert which will be held on Friday since he's the Patron.

The national festival, which opened on August 2, 2026 under the theme, “Enhancing the Creative Economy through Knowledge, Skills and Artistic Production for Sustainable Development” will close with Gala on 14th and president William Ruto is expected to attend.