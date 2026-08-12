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IEBC kicks off tendering for Kiems, ballot papers amid political scrutiny

By Josphat Thiongó and David Odongo | Aug. 12, 2026
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 IEBC has opened major international tenders for election technology and materials ahead of Kenya’s August 10, 2027 General Election.[File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially opened the tendering process for the multi-billion-shilling election technology and materials, exactly one year ahead of the decisive August 10, 2027 polls.

The critical procurement cycle comes under a cloud of intense political scrutiny, as opposition leaders have in the recent past criticized the commission’s adherence to the electoral timelines and the process’ transparency.  Critics have argued that delayed procurement risks system failures and a rushed rollout of the voter identification and results transmission systems.

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Related Topics

2027 General Election IEBC Election Technology Election Procurement
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