Opposition leaders demand IEBC reforms, commit to unity to dislodge Ruto

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Opposition leaders Eugene Wamalwa, Justin Muturi and Kalonzo Musyoka during a prayer session at Kefri Grounds in Kitui town on Monday 10th August, 2027. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

Opposition leaders have demanded urgent reforms at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), warning against any attempt to reintroduce the Smartmatic election management system under a different name ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wiper Patriotic Front and Azimio la Umoja leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi said the credibility of the next election would depend largely on an electoral system that commands the confidence of all political players.

The leaders spoke on Monday at Kefri grounds in Kitui during National Prayers organised by the Kenya Clergy Alliance in conjunction with the Kitui county clergy leadership.

Kalonzo further said there was no time to create a new coalition party, insisting that opposition leaders should instead consolidate the existing Azimio coalition ahead of the elections.

“There is no time to register a new coalition party. Our focus is to strengthen and consolidate the existing coalition,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President also raised concern over unemployment, saying thousands of young Kenyans had lost hope because of limited economic opportunities.

He called for practical interventions to create jobs and restore hope among the youth.

Wamalwa cautioned opposition leaders against attacking each other, saying internal divisions could undermine their efforts to challenge the Kenya Kwanza administration in 2027.

“We cannot afford to fight among ourselves,” Wamalwa said.

He said the opposition had already embarked on preparations for the next election, dismissing suggestions that there was uncertainty over the election date.

“There is no confusion on the election date. We have started the journey to the next election,” he said.

On his part, Muturi declared that the opposition was preparing to take over government.

The leaders also warned against attempts to bring back Smartmatic election system, whose previous contract they said had expired.

They demanded transparency in the procurement and deployment of electoral technology, saying Kenyans deserved an election management system whose integrity could not be questioned.

At Kitui Stadium, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said the opposition remained firmly committed to dislodging President William Ruto from power at the next election.

"Our resolve is unflinching. We must make President Ruto a one-term president," Sifuna said.

He was speaking during the launch of Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua’s bid for the Kitui governorship, where supporters and a section of political leaders gathered to back the senator’s campaign.

Wambua said the opposition would remain united around the goal of defeating the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Our commitment to change the government is solid,” said Wambua.

The senator, who is seeking to succeed Governor Julius Malombe, outlined his vision for Kitui, placing healthcare and equitable distribution of county resources at the centre of his agenda.

He pledged to revolutionise the county’s health sector, saying residents should have access to quality healthcare regardless of where they live.

Wambua also promised to pursue fair and equitable distribution of county resources, arguing that development should reach all parts of Kitui.

“Our vision is to transform Kitui and ensure every resident gets a fair share of county resources,” Wambua said.