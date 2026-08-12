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Dicing with death: Concerns as residents cross collapsed Migori bridge

By Anne Atieno | Aug. 12, 2026
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River Kuja bridge in Nyatike, Migori County. [File, Standard]

Motorists and pedestrians using the Migori Main Bridge along the Kisii–Migori–Isebania highway have raised an alarm over the widening cracks and sagging sections, warning that the bridge is a disaster waiting to happen.

The bridge, which connects Migori Town to Kuria East, Kuria West, Suna West, Suna East and Awendo Constituencies and crosses into Tanzania, is one of the busiest crossings in Nyanza. However, it has been neglected by authorities.

In recent weeks, new cracks have appeared on the deck and on the concrete supports, with visible gaps that allow water to seep through during rains.

On Monday night, a part of the road on the bridge collapsed, leaving a huge hole that poses danger to the lives of motorists and pedestrians who rely on the bridge while crossing from Suna East to Suna West Constituencies.

"We cross the bridge every day because we do not have an alternative, but it is dangerous, " Millicent Adhiambo, who relies on the bridge every day when going to sell vegetables at Marindi market, said.

Adhiambo said they were worried the entire bridge would  collapse anytime.

"If it collapses with people on it, who will be responsible?" she asked.

The motorists and traders are now pleading with the government to fix the bridge before lives are lost.

Boda boda riders say they have resorted to slowing down and moving in single file to reduce pressure on the structure.

"You feel the vibration under your bike. At night it is worse because you cannot see how bad the cracks are," said James Ouma, a rider at the Migori stage.

Residents say no repair work has started since.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko said he was deeply concerned about the safety of the people and he would continue engaging the relevant national government authorities to ensure that the repair works commence without further delay.

Furthermore, he urged residents to avoid using the bridge.

"Please do not risk your lives or the lives of others by attempting to cross or use the bridge until the relevant authorities have confirmed that it is safe. Your safety remains our priority," Governor Ayacko said.

According to the governor, he spoke with President William Ruto on August 10 regarding the worsening condition of the bridge.

"The President informed me that a contractor has already been awarded the tender to undertake the necessary repair works on the bridge," the governor remarked.

Governor Ayacko maintained that Migori Bridge is a national government infrastructure under KeNHA.

Migori County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua said the government had set aside more than Sh240 million towards the reconstruction of the bridge.

The tender had already been awarded to a contractor who would soon start the works.

While speaking to the Standard Newspaper on the phone, the county commissioner said the contractor was expected at the site immediately.

"We have already closed the side that has a hole. Pedestrians are expected to use the other side that is still safe. The contractor will be at the bridge later in the day," Mr. Mutua said.

He pointed out that they wanted the contractor to first work on the Footbridge that had collapsed following heavy rains in February this year.

The county commissioner said that after the reconstruction of the  Footbridge is complete, the main work on the road that lies on the bridge would be done.

The bridge had first experienced structural weaknesses about six months ago, prompting the Kenya National Highway Authority to close it to the public.

Only boda-boda riders and pedestrians have been using the bridge.

Tuktuk vehicles have been witnessed using the bridge from time to time.

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Related Topics

Migori Main Bridge Kisii–Migori–Isebania Highway Road Safety Migori County
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