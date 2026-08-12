University plan to preserve indegineous languages

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has stepped up efforts to preserve, document and promote indigenous knowledge, with the institution seeking to bridge traditional wisdom with modern science, research and innovation.
MMUST Vice-Chancellor Prof Solomon Shibairo said indigenous knowledge had for years been overlooked, particularly by the younger generation, despite its continued importance to communities and the country.
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