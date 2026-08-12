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University plan to preserve indegineous languages

By Benard Lusigi | Aug. 12, 2026
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Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST). [File, Standard]

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has stepped up efforts to preserve, document and promote indigenous knowledge, with the institution seeking to bridge traditional wisdom with modern science, research and innovation.

MMUST Vice-Chancellor Prof Solomon Shibairo said indigenous knowledge had for years been overlooked, particularly by the younger generation, despite its continued importance to communities and the country.

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Related Topics

Indigenous Knowledge Language Preservation Modern Science Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology
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