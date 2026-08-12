Rebellion brews in NEP as Duale faces a new battlefront at home

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale .[File, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is facing growing resistance from a section of political leaders in the North Eastern region, who accuse him of wading into local political affairs and attempting to influence the region’s political landscape.

The emerging pushback threatens to undermine President Ruto’s re-election campaign, which Duale himself has so much invested in the region, Ruto has been on a charm political offensive lately in a bid to woo the region with huge investment and proclamation of executive orders.

Already, the vocal CS is facing backlash over the controversial remarks he made against the Kikuyu community that has resulted in summonses from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The latest entrant is National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Noordin Haji, who asked leaders to remain maintained cohesiveness not fair to call others names, adding that everyone has a right to go for any political seat.

“We are all one, and everyone has the right to seek any political leadership position,” Haji said, while cautioning politicians against labelling fellow Kenyans based on their community.

He particularly criticised the use of the term “Bajun” as a political label, saying such language could deepen divisions and create unnecessary tensions between communities that have lived together for generations.

For the past one-week, different political actors have raised concerns about how the vocal CS has been involved in their political backyard, trying to influence decisions or backing a different candidate.

Garissa senator Abdul Haji raised concern one week ago that the CS sponsored the inauguration of another Samawathal Sultan with a view of splitting his support based in favour of another candidate. Haji is seeking to succeed Nathif Jama for Garissa County governor.

The soft-spoken senator noted that there were political leaders who were envious of the alliance he had made with Aulihan of the larger Ogaden, who claimed to have unanimously supported his candidature.

Haji promised a bruising political battle with his rivals, pledging to politically wipe his nemesis.

“Today here in Garissa there is someone who is disturbing us; anywhere he goes, he keeps telling people that I am their enemy. I have become an enemy in their faces because I have the support of Aulihan and Samawathal,” he said.

On Sunday, Fafi member of parliament Salah Yakub also added his voice to growing concern across the region about political interference, saying someone’s own benefits will not make them shout ‘two term’ and unless they have tangible development, their support for Ruto’s re-election would not be automatic.

The first UDA legislator accused the CS of being boastful about his wealth and influence across the region, saying he has been working to interfere in various areas’ political formations.

“If you say you will defeat everyone and influence their political calculations, that is impossible; you can’t be backing rivals’ groups to defeat governors and MPs,” he said.

Yakub accused the CS of taking his political envy to neighbouring counties of Wajir and trying to interfere with their formation, hence sparking fierce political fights.

Wajir women representative Fatuma Jehow told the CS to stop interfering with Wajir politics, adding that if she is defeated through the ballot, it’s the decision of the people of the county.

“These five years I am here, I won't bow to anyone; I will continue to stand tall. It's the people of Wajir that gave me this seat, and it will be their making to have me dropped,” she told locals on Sunday.

She claimed the CS has brought clannism within their county, urging local Wajir leaders to reach a consensus to stop outsiders from interfering in their political affairs.

However, defending the CS, Baraki ward representative Hassan Geley told off local leaders criticising the CS, saying he has earned his position politically.

“He is a man who has worked through hard work; he was elected four times, he has achieved a lot politically; those against are just in their political deathbed,” he said.

He said those people crying foul should work through their manifesto and face the people and stop hanging on Duale for relevance.