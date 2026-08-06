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'You are no longer watchmen,' Ruto orders agencies to rename private security officers

By David Njaaga | Aug. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto during a meeting with private security officers at State House on Thursday, August 6. [PCS] 

President William Ruto has ordered all government agencies to stop referring to private security personnel as "watchmen" and "guards", directing officials to use the title "private security officers" as the government prepares to amend the law.

The directive, announced during a meeting with about 27,000 private security officers at State House on Thursday, came minutes after a security guard appealed to the President to replace the titles, arguing they no longer reflect the profession.

"I know that these terminologies are in the law and regulations, but I am instructing all government agencies to expunge references to all private security officers as watchmen and guards," Ruto said.

"We agreed that work is work, and yours is work. 'Watchman' was disrespectful and came from the colonial rule. You are no longer watchmen; you are private security officers. The laws will be changed," Ruto added.

The President said the government will amend existing laws and regulations to reflect the new designation, describing the move as part of efforts to recognise the dignity and professionalism of workers in the private security sector.

Ruto also praised private security officers for protecting homes, businesses, schools, farms and other institutions across the country.

"Before many Kenyans wake up, a private security officer is already awake. You stand at our gates, homes, schools, offices and farms. You welcome us when we arrive, watch over our property while we work and remain behind when everyone else calls it a day," Ruto noted.

The President said the gathering reflected the sector's role in the country's security, adding that it was the largest meeting ever held at State House.

"My officers are telling me that we have about 27,000 people. This is the biggest meeting that has ever happened here, and I am happy that this big meeting is for Kenyans, the private security officers who ensure our security," Ruto observed.

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Related Topics

Sucurity Guards Private Security Officers President William Ruto Security Sector
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