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Why IEBC is proposing new campaign financing rules ahead of 2027 polls

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 31, 2026
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IEBC Chairperson nominee Erastus Ethekon before National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Commitee on Saturday, May 31, 2025.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has proposed new election campaign financing regulations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Under the Draft Election Campaign Financing Regulations, 2026, the commission is seeking to require political parties and candidates to open and maintain campaign financing accounts, keep records of contributions and donations, disclose and audit campaign finances and comply with reporting requirements.

"The Draft Election Campaign Financing Regulations, 2026, seek to provide clarity on key aspects of campaign financing, including the appointment and registration of authorized persons, opening and management of campaign financing accounts, recording and reporting of contributions and donations, regulation of campaign expenditure, disclosure and auditing of campaign finances, as well as mechanisms for compliance, enforcement and dispute resolution," read a statement by the IEBC.

According to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, the proposed regulations are intended to promote fairness, transparency, accountability and a level playing field in electoral competition.

"The regulations seek to ensure that electoral outcomes are determined by the free will of the people rather than the disproportionate influence of financial resources," he stated.

Adding that the objective is not to constrain political participation but to strike a balance between facilitating meaningful campaigns and safeguarding the integrity, equity and credibility of the electoral process.

Ethekon spoke during the final phase of public participation on the draft regulations.

According to him, "Today’s engagement is a critical step towards ensuring that we can finally realize the constitutional promise of election campaign financing regulation for the 2027 General Election. It is also an opportunity to ensure that the proposed regulatory framework is practical, responsive and reflective of the views of those who will be directly affected by its implementation, namely political parties and candidates."

He assured stakeholders that their views and recommendations would be considered in developing a practical and effective regulatory framework ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Related Topics

IEBC 2027 General Election IEBC New Campaign Financing Rules
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