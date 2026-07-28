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Nairobi allocates Sh20 million for Raila Odinga monument

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 28, 2026
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Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [Courtesy]

Nairobi County Assembly has allocated Sh20 million in the  2026-2027 budget to build a monument and statue honouring former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nairobi's Central Business District.

The funding follows the Assembly's approval in June of a motion to establish a digital monument at the Supreme Court Roundabout, replacing an earlier proposal to construct it at Uhuru Park.

The decision marks one of the first county-funded projects dedicated to preserving Odinga's legacy following his death on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

County legislators said the monument will recognise Odinga's role in Kenya's democratic reforms, constitutional change, infrastructure development and efforts to promote national unity.

"The monument will serve as a lasting tribute to Raila Odinga's selfless sacrifice in championing good governance, democratic space, the rule of law and development of infrastructure throughout his adult life," said the Assembly.

The proposal, sponsored by Nairobi West MCA John Rex Omolleh, received unanimous support after lawmakers agreed to relocate the project to the Supreme Court Roundabout.

MCAs credited Odinga with helping expand democratic space and defending the rule of law during decades in public life.

They also cited his role in delivering major road projects while serving as Minister for Roads and Public Works, including the Thika Superhighway, Eastern Bypass and Southern Bypass.

Lawmakers further acknowledged his contribution to the constitutional review process that led to the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which introduced devolution.

They also said his engagements with former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, as well as President William Ruto, helped ease political tensions after the 2008 post-election violence and during the 2024 Gen-Z protests.

The Assembly also recognised Odinga's appointment as the African Union's High Representative for Infrastructure Development, saying it reflected continental recognition of his contribution to infrastructure development.

The county's allocation comes as Nairobi's Indian community has separately sought approval to finance another statue of Odinga within the Central Business District.

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Related Topics

Raila Odinga's Monument Nairobi County Assembly Nairobi County Budget Former PM Raila Odinga Birthday
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