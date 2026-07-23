MPs push for accountability to empower women economically

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Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) during a capacity-building workshop on Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) on July 23, 2026. [Coutesy]

Members of Parliament have called for stronger accountability measures, increased funding and effective implementation of policies aimed at advancing women’s empowerment.

Legislator warn that good policies alone cannot transform the lives of women unless government institutions are held responsible for delivering results.

The lawmakers said Kenya has made significant progress in developing laws and policies that promote gender equality, but the country continues to face challenges in translating these commitments into practical benefits for millions of women.

Speaking during a capacity-building workshop on Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE), Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) Chairperson Leah Sankaire said empowering women should not be treated as a responsibility for women alone but as a national development priority requiring the involvement of both women and men.

She said women’s economic empowerment cuts across multiple sectors, requiring collaboration between different parliamentary committees and government agencies.

“Strengthening budgeting processes, enhancing resource allocation, promoting cross-sectoral dialogue and holding the Executive accountable for implementing gender-responsive policies will accelerate progress towards inclusive economic development,” she said in remarks made on her behalf by Nominated MP Irene Mayaka.

She emphasized that Parliament’s responsibility in ensuring policies promote fairness and equal opportunities.

“Parliament has a critical role in promoting equitable policies, supporting fair resource allocation and ensuring institutions effectively respond to the needs of all citizens,” Sankaire said.

She further said successful implementation of the policy would open more opportunities for women entrepreneurs, improve access to finance, increase employment opportunities and strengthen women’s participation in national economic growth.

The forum brought together Members of Parliament from various committees to strengthen their understanding of gender-responsive legislation, budgeting and oversight, with a focus on ensuring that policies supporting women are properly funded, implemented and monitored.

Teso South MP Mary Emaase said Parliament must move beyond approving policies and take a stronger role in ensuring government institutions meet their obligations.

“It is a good proposal, but the implementing agency is the problem. Until we address this issue, we will not move. There should be clear timelines for implementation and penalties for agencies that fail to comply,” she said.

She noted that many gender-focused programmes have failed to achieve their intended impact because implementing agencies have not been adequately monitored or held accountable.

The National Policy on Women’s Economic Empowerment seeks to create an environment where women can participate fully in economic activities by reducing gender inequalities, improving access to financial resources, strengthening resilience against climate and humanitarian challenges, improving coordination among stakeholders and enhancing the collection of gender-related data.

Other speakers said legislators must use their oversight powers to track government programmes, ensure proper use of public resources and demand explanations from institutions that fail to deliver on commitments.

Kisumu County Woman Representative Ruth Odinga raised concerns over what she described as reduced opportunities for women to occupy leadership positions, calling for deliberate measures to protect and expand women’s representation.

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi noted that women leaders often face greater criticism than men when they make mistakes despite operating under similar pressures and responsibilities.

Matuga MP Tandaza Sawa urged lawmakers to actively participate in discussions on important policies presented before Parliament to ensure diverse views are considered before decisions are made.

As part of the recommendations, MPs proposed establishing dedicated gender-budgeting teams within Ministries, Departments and Agencies to examine government budgets from a gender perspective, monitor implementation and provide regular progress reports.

The legislators also stressed that while empowering women remains a key national priority, development programmes should be inclusive and address challenges affecting both women and men to achieve balanced socio-economic progress.

The workshop is part of continued efforts by KEWOPA and IPF to strengthen Parliament’s capacity to promote gender-responsive policies, improve oversight and support inclusive economic development.

The MPs said meaningful empowerment will only be achieved when policies are matched with resources, accountability and consistent implementation.