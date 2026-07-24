NYS officers are taking our jobs, aviation workers decry, as strike notice deadline draws near

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Secretary-General Moss Ndiema addresses the press, accompanied by other members, when the union issued a countrywide strike notice over employment irregularities on July 23, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

A nationwide strike threatening to cripple Kenya's aviation sector remains on course unless employers address long-standing labour grievances, with "threat" to the aviation workers' jobs being key among the demands.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Secretary General Moss Ndiema accused the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority of attempting to replace civilian security personnel with National Youth Service (NYS) officers at airports across the country, describing the move as a direct threat to members' jobs.