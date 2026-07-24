India donates 4.5 tonnes of medical supplies to boost Kenya's Ebola preparedness

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An Airport Worker offloads medical supplies donated by India as part of Kenya's preparedness to fight the Ebola virus, July 22, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya has received 4.5 tonnes of medical supplies from India to strengthen its preparedness against Ebola as the country remains on high alert over the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The consignment was received by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where he said the donation would reinforce Kenya's capacity to prevent, detect and respond to any potential Ebola cases.

"This support comes at a critical time as we continue to strengthen our preparedness and response systems against Ebola and other public health emergencies," Duale said.

The shipment includes personal protective equipment (PPE), emergency medical supplies and response kits that will be deployed to support frontline health workers and emergency response teams, particularly at high-risk points of entry and health facilities.

India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, said the donation underscores the strong partnership between the two countries in advancing public health security.

"India remains committed to supporting Kenya in strengthening its health security and preparedness against emerging infectious diseases," Swaika said.

Health CS Aden Duale with India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The donation comes as Kenya continues to intensify surveillance measures following the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Health authorities have maintained that no Ebola case has been confirmed in the country but have stepped up screening at airports and border crossings, enhanced laboratory preparedness and strengthened rapid response systems.

The Ministry of Health says the additional supplies will complement ongoing preparedness efforts and improve the country's ability to respond swiftly should a case be detected.

The latest support adds to Kenya's broader strategy of working with international partners to enhance readiness for public health emergencies while preventing cross-border transmission of Ebola.

The Health CS said Kenya has established 22 Ebola isolation centres across the country and deployed two mobile laboratories in the western region to enhance surveillance, particularly along the border with Uganda, which was recently declared Ebola-free after completing 42 days without recording a new case.

He said the government remains on high alert despite Uganda's progress, citing continued cross-border movement and the need to maintain preparedness against possible imported cases.

Duale also confirmed that the Ministry of Health had complied with a court order suspending plans to establish a United States-backed Ebola isolation facility at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki.

"I have been to court and listened to the court. The matter is still in court, so let us wait for the court," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said the five-tonne consignment donated by the Government of India includes Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), together with other equipment to strengthen Kenya's capacity to detect, isolate and respond to Ebola cases.

He added that the ministry has also continued to receive financial and technical support from the United States government to bolster the country's Ebola preparedness.

Duale said the government would continue strengthening surveillance at points of entry, health facilities and border areas to ensure the country is adequately prepared to respond should an Ebola case be detected.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and cooperate with public health measures as the ministry continues monitoring the regional disease situation.