'Don't sabotage tourism,' Bitok cautions leaders

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Tourism PS Prof. Juliuis Bitok during official opening of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Kapseret Constituency on June 28, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has dismissed calls urging foreign tourists and investors to avoid Kenya, warning that such remarks could damage the economy and threaten millions of livelihoods.

In a statement on July 20, Bitok said campaigns discouraging travel to Kenya risk undermining efforts to grow the tourism sector and eroding investor confidence.

“The remarks are unfortunate and irresponsible. They undermine the concerted efforts by the Government and stakeholders across the tourism value chain to position Kenya as a safe and attractive destination,” said Bitok.

Kenya welcomed about 2.7 million international visitors last year, generating more than Sh500 billion in tourism earnings, according to Bitok.

He said the sector contributes between 10 and 12 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports nearly two million jobs.

He added that tourism sustains hotels, restaurants, transport services, tour operators, cultural enterprises and community-based tourism initiatives.

“The global tourism industry is highly competitive and extremely sensitive to perceptions of safety and stability. Alarm or unverified statements can quickly destroy confidence and reputation that has taken years to build,” explained Bitok.

He also urged leaders to raise concerns responsibly instead of making claims that could harm the country's image.

“Public discourse should seek to strengthen institutions and to encourage solutions rather than inflict damage on one of Kenya's critical economic sector,” he noted.

Bitok maintained that while every country faces security challenges, Kenya continues to strengthen measures to protect residents and visitors.

His remarks followed comments by Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, who urged foreign tourists and investors on Sunday, July 19, to postpone visits and investments until after the 2027 General Election.

Speaking after the Ol Kalou by-election, Gachagua claimed Kenya faced a security crisis and alleged that criminal gangs operated with the backing of rogue state security officers.

The remarks prompted criticism from tourism players and political leaders, who argued they could hurt workers and businesses that depend on the sector.

The Ministry of Tourism has maintained that Kenya is in its peak tourism season and is working towards attracting five million international visitors by 2028.

Gachagua's comments also came after the United States and Canada updated travel advisories for Kenya in mid-July, urging travellers to exercise increased caution because of crime and protests.

However, neither country advised against travel to Kenya's main tourist destinations.

Bitok reaffirmed the government's commitment to working with local and international tourism stakeholders to keep Kenya competitive as a leading travel destination