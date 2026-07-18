Kamukuji police station named as headquarters of Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit

Kamukunji police station has been proposed as the headquarters of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit that is currently being formed to tackle crime in Nairobi.
The directive to form the Unit composed of police officers drawn from the National Police Service and Nairobi County was issued in February by President Ruto during the signing of Cooperation Agreement between the County and National government.
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