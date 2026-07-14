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IEBC fines Nakuru Town East MP Sh2.5 M over voter inducement remarks

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 14, 2026
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 Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee has issued Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria with a severe formal warning over remarks deemed to imply financial inducement to voters and ordered him to pay a Sh2.5 million penalty within 48 hours.

In a ruling delivered by committee chairperson Alutalala Mukhwana, the committee directed the legislator to immediately cease making statements that could be interpreted as offering financial rewards or incentives to the electorate.

"The Honourable David Gikaria is hereby issued a severe formal warning to desist from making statements that imply financial inducement or reward to the electorate," Mukhwana said.

The committee further ordered Gikaria to pay Sh2.5 million within 48 hours of the ruling.

"This committee is aware of the Kenyan political landscape. It is particularly aware of the behaviours of some Kenyans where money is mentioned and the Kenyan culture of associating politics and handouts," Mukhwana stated.

The decision followed a complaint alleging that the MP made remarks amounting to voter bribery during the ongoing campaign period.

At the same time, the committee found the statements violated electoral conduct standards aimed at safeguarding free and fair elections.

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Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria Dispute Resolution Committee
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