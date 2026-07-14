Why you have six months to collect your logbook from NTSA

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The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has directed motor vehicle owners to collect their printed logbooks within the next six months, warning that any unclaimed documents will be disposed of after the deadline.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the authority said it would no longer retain already printed logbooks beyond the six-month grace period

“After the six months, all uncollected logbooks will be disposed of in accordance with the Authority’s policy,” NTSA said.

The agency urged motorists to collect their physical logbooks as soon as possible to avoid disruptions when seeking services that require the original document.

According to NTSA, motorists will not be able to access services requiring a logbook unless they attach the current original copy with their application.

The notice comes as the authority continues the transition to a fully digital motor vehicle registration system.

In May 2026, NTSA announced it would phase out printed logbooks in favour of electronic logbooks (e-Logbooks), with the new system taking effect on June 10, 2026. The transition is being implemented through the eCitizen platform.

The authority said the digital system is designed to replace the paper-based registry, which has long been vulnerable to fraud, delays and errors.

NTSA noted that e-Logbooks are generated instantly through its online portal, allowing vehicle ownership details to be updated in real time.

The digital documents also incorporate encryption and secure hashing technology to protect against forgery and other forms of fraud associated with paper logbooks.

The authority maintains that the move will improve efficiency, enhance data integrity and modernise the management of motor vehicle records in Kenya.