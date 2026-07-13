NDMA unveils Sh130.8m drive to tackle drought crisis in four counties

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A woman fetches water for domestic use in drought-hit Samburu County. [File, Standard]

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has unveiled a nationwide road race campaign to raise Sh130.8 million to support climate resilience and water projects in Isiolo, Samburu, Laikipia and Meru counties.

The race, scheduled for August 8, 2026, in Samburu County, will be a flagship event designed to mobilise resources and public support for communities hardest hit by recurring drought.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Athletics Kenya, which will offer technical support to ensure the event meets professional standards.

The campaign was officially launched in Archer’s Post, Samburu County, in a ceremony that brought together government officials, community leaders, development partners and local residents, marking the beginning of what NDMA describes as a national movement towards sustainable drought solutions.

Speaking during the unveiling, NDMA Chief Executive Officer Hared Adan said the initiative seeks to fundamentally shift how drought is understood and addressed in Kenya.

“For far too long, drought has been viewed solely as a humanitarian crisis. Today, we are changing that narrative. Drought is a development challenge, an economic challenge, a peace and security challenge, and increasingly a business continuity challenge,” he said.

Adan noted that the road race is not just a fundraising event but a platform to translate awareness into tangible action, emphasising that building resilience requires a whole-of-society approach involving government, the private sector, development partners and communities.

“Every kilometre run, every sponsor secured and every partnership formed will directly contribute to investments that improve lives and livelihoods. This initiative is about turning goodwill into lasting impact,” he added.

The programme is expected to benefit approximately 30,000 people and more than 50,000 livestock through improved access to water and strengthened community resilience systems in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL).

In a deliberate effort to promote peace and cohesion, NDMA has also incorporated Morans from different communities, some previously associated with cattle rustling, into the initiative through empowerment and engagement programmes.

The move is expected to address long-standing resource-based conflicts, particularly over water and pasture.

World cross-country silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo, a native of Baragoi in Samburu County, was unveiled as the race ambassador, bringing both inspiration and credibility to the campaign.

“As young people from this region, our backgrounds should not limit our dreams. We must be at the forefront of promoting peace and embracing programmes that transform our communities,” he said.

NDMA Board Chairman Shallow Yahya said Ebenyo’s life story embodies the resilience the initiative seeks to promote, noting that his involvement gives the campaign an authentic and relatable voice.

“Every movement needs an authentic voice. Daniel Ebenyo’s journey from walking 24 kilometres to school through drought and hardship to becoming one of the world’s finest athletes mirrors the resilience we seek to build,” he said.

He warned that with climate change increasing the frequency and severity of droughts, resilience can no longer be treated as optional.

“As climate change continues to intensify, resilience is no longer a choice; it is a national imperative,” he added.

The initiative comes at a time when food insecurity in northern Kenya is worsening, with a recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report indicating that 3.3 million people are currently facing high levels of acute food insecurity, representing a 52 per cent increase over the past year.