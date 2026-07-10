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Karua condemns convoy attack, blames police lapse

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 10, 2026
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PLP leader Martha Karua. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has condemned an attack on her convoy at Gatoto Primary School in Mukuru kwa Reuben, alleging police failed to provide security despite a High Court order.

In a statement on Friday, July 10, Karua said she had accompanied members of the Gatoto Primary School Board of Directors to oversee the implementation of a High Court judgment restoring the school's management to its lawful board.

She alleged that the High Court had directed the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Mukuru kwa Reuben Police Station to provide security for the exercise.

According to Karua, when the board members reported to the station, the OCS was unavailable while his deputy declined to deploy officers, saying only the OCS could authorise the deployment.

Karua said they proceeded to the school without a police escort, where they found the gates locked.

She claimed the situation turned chaotic shortly after members of the media arrived, with a group of people pelting vehicles belonging to board members with stones and forcing the convoy to leave the area.

Karua further alleged that one of the attackers smashed the rear windscreen of her vehicle using a rungu.

Condemning the incident, Martha Karua said it raised broader concerns about respect for court orders and the rule of law.

"Today's events are not merely about Gatoto Primary School. They raise a broader national question about whether Kenyans can continue to rely on public institutions to enforce court decisions impartially and protect those exercising their constitutional rights," she said.

Karua called for investigations into both the attack and the alleged failure by police to enforce the court order, urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

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PLP leader Martha Karua Gatoto Primary School Mukuru kwa Reuben
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