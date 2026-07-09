Conservationists demand halt to Kenya forest excisions

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A team of conservationists, community forest associations, and defenders of Kenya's natural heritage, led by Friends of Karura. [Benard Orwongo, Standard

Conservationists in Kenya have called for an immediate stop to all activities that result in the destruction or excision of public forests, urging the government to allow public participation before allocating projects within protected areas.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday, July 9, the groups urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive environmental assessment before allocating projects to public forests, faulting the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry and related bodies for what they described as a failure to protect the country's environment.

"We call upon the Kenya Forest Service, the Kenya Wildlife Service and the National Environment Management Authority to uphold their constitutional obligation to protect public forests and protected areas," read part of a joint statement issued by the coalition.

The groups said the institutions exist to safeguard the environment rather than preside over its destruction, noting continued encroachment, excision and development within forest boundaries.

They argued Kenya cannot meet its target of 15 billion trees and 30 per cent forest cover by 2030 while existing forests are cleared, warning that climate leadership is measured by the protection of what already exists rather than by planting pledges.

The coalition listed several current and proposed allocations within forest cover nationwide, including a 5-acre proposed luxury tented camp, 2.5 acres set aside for the Riruta-Ngong town meter gauge railway line, 10 acres for a proposed road linking Talanta Stadium and Bomas of Kenya, 5 acres for a contractors' construction camp and 56 hectares for the proposed Talanta city development.

They also cited ongoing construction of an airstrip, a state lodge and a golf course within Imenti Forest as part of a wider pattern threatening the country's green spaces.

The coalition comprises Friends of Nairobi's Forest and Green Spaces, the Green Belt Movement, Friends of Oloolua Forest, Karura Forest, City Park, Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi Arboretum, Nairobi National Park and Thogoto Community Forest Association.