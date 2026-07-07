Girls outdance boys in Kenya Music Festival

Langata Boys students perform during the 98th Kenya Music Festival Nairobi Edition at Buruburu Girls School on July 4, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The growing dominance of girls' schools at the Kenya Music Festival has reignited concerns over the declining participation of boys, with education stakeholders now calling for separate competition categories for boys and girls to stem what they describe as the steady marginalisation of the boy child in one of the country's biggest co-curricular events.

From choral verse and folk songs to traditional dances, pop music and instrumental performances, girls' schools swept most of the top honours during this year's Nairobi Regional Kenya Music Festival, reinforcing a trend that officials say has become more pronounced over the past few years.