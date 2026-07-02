Inside pay hike for chiefs and civil servants

Chiefs after a past training. [File, Standard]

National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) will earn the long-sought security risk allowance and have their basic salaries significantly increased if the proposed 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) sails through the remaining stages.

The pay agreement will see thousands of civil servants receive a basic salary increase, with the lowest earners of Sh21,700 moving to Sh28,690, and the highest from Sh396,130 to Sh451,494. This translates to an increment of between Sh6,990 to Sh55,364.