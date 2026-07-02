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Be the judge: While PS Omollo denies abductions, families are searching for missing kin

By David Odongo | Jul. 2, 2026
Mathare residents protest to demand the release of Maxwell Kiarie (“Maxi”) and Abdulaziz “Zizou” Molu, who were abducted under unclear circumstances in Nairobi, on June 30, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]  

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo stood before the cameras on Tuesday and declared that Kenya had moved beyond the era of abductions.

“I am actually struggling to understand the concern because when you say there is a re-emergence of abductions, I can clearly state that that only happened in the previous regime, not under President Ruto’s administration,” Omollo said.

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Related Topics

Abductions In Kenya Interior PS Raymond Omollo  President William Ruto Abdulaziz “Zizou” Molu
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