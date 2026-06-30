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Gachagua condemns attacks on journalists, NTV Uganda shutdown

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 30, 2026
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Former DP Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has raised concerns over what he described as a growing crackdown on the media in Kenya and across East Africa by leaders.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, June 30, Gachagua claimed there has been a pattern of journalists and bloggers being targeted in the period leading up to elections by governments seeking to suppress dissent and criticism.

According to him, journalists covering corruption, abuse of the rule of law and the misuse of public resources are increasingly operating under fear due to intimidation and threats allegedly orchestrated through State machinery.

“It is shameful that those stifling the media and carrying out a barrage of attacks against it are themselves products of the media and the freedom of expression enjoyed in Kenya,” Gachagua said.

Among the incidents Gachagua cited is the attempted abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich by armed men believed to be police officers.

According to Gachagua: “This attack is an open defiance of truth and total war on media freedom as stipulated in Article 34 of our Constitution."

He also condemned the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV and Daily Monitor by Uganda's Military Chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, arguing that the move reflects a broader pattern of media suppression in the region.

“I strongly condemn the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV and Daily Monitor by Uganda’s Military Chief, General Muhoozi, who is the son of President Yoweri Museveni,” he said.

Gachagua urged media houses and journalists to remain united and resist intimidation, while calling on the Kenya Editors Guild and international organisations that protect journalists to defend press freedom in Kenya and Uganda.

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