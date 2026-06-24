Belio: No IDs, passports to foreigners

‎Immigration and Citizen Services PS Belio Kipsang before the Administration and Internal Security Committee at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has dismissed claims that foreigners are being issued national identity cards, saying it is against the law.

Amid claims that foreigners have been issued with National identity cards, Kipsang explained that the country’s national identification system has three categories that the Immigration Department is guided by: foreign, refugee, and Kenyan citizens.