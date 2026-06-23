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Kenya-US Sh9.7 trillion Kwale mineral deal faces legal hurdles

By Benard Sanga | Jun. 23, 2026

Mrima Hills in Kwale County are believed to contain rare-earth minerals. [File, Standard

The preliminary deal between Kenya and the US on the extraction of rare earth and niobium deposits at Mrima Hill in Kwale County, valued at Sh9.7 billion, has run into a legal landmine.

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Kenya-US Mineral Deal Center for Litigation and Trust Kwale's Mrima Hill President William Ruto
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