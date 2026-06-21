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Ruto urges parents to uphold responsibility, warns youth against criminal activities

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 21, 2026
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President William Ruto accompanied by the Dolphins of the St John's Ambulance-Kenya During the 95th Annual Parade Parade and Inspection at State House on June 21, 2026. [PCS] 

President William Ruto has urged young people across the country to shun criminal activities, warning that participation in violence, unrest, and destruction of property during protests and school-related disturbances carries life-long consequences.

The President’s remarks come amid heightened concern over student unrest in some parts of the country and renewed debate on youth involvement in protests, with authorities calling for calm, dialogue, and lawful expression of grievances.

Speaking during the celebration of the 95th St John's Ambulance Annual Parade and Inspection at State House, the President linked recent incidents of school unrest, protests, and rising cases of youth involvement in criminal behaviour to broader questions of discipline, responsibility, and parental guidance.

He expressed concern over the loss of lives in recent weeks during unrest in learning institutions and public demonstrations, saying many of the tragedies were preventable.

“Our nation has regrettably carried the pain of losing lives in places where children should have been safe. We mourn those lives, we stand with their families and we pray for the healing of those injured,” Ruto said.

He warned young people to be mindful of their choices, noting that even seemingly small decisions  can lead to irreversible consequences.

“Most emergencies do not just happen. They begin by a choice. A driver chooses speed over caution, a passenger chooses not to wear a seatbelt, someone chooses carelessness around fire. Someone chooses violence instead of restraint, and in a matter of time lives are changed forever,” he said.

The President emphasized that freedom must go hand in hand with responsibility, warning that reckless behaviour undermines both personal futures and national stability.

“You have freedom to dream, to speak and to become what you can be. But freedom and responsibility are inseparable. Freedom without responsibility is recklessness, and recklessness always has a cost,” he said.

Ruto also made a strong appeal to parents, especially fathers, to take up their spiritual and moral responsibility in guiding their families.

“Ili kiwakiza hawa watoto wetu sisi kama wazazi, as a father I speak to other fathers, fatherhood is a sacred responsibility centred on spiritual leadership, provision and guidance,” he said.

He added: “Every father must know that fatherhood is a sacred responsibility to lead your family, to pray, to provide for your family and to guide them especially the children. There is no child without a father or mother. We must carry that responsibility.”

The President urged families to take greater responsibility in shaping children’s behaviour and preventing them from being drawn into crime or destructive movements.

He further warned that participation in criminal acts during protests or school unrest would attract legal consequences, urging young people to avoid being influenced by crowds.

“To young people of our country I say this: character is not forged in life’s grand moments alone, it is shaped in the daily choices you make when you are angry, when no one is watching, and when it is easier to follow the crowd,” he said.

Ruto contrasted destructive behaviour with positive civic engagement, praising disciplined youth groups such as cadets who choose service and responsibility over chaos.

“Kenya needs young people who run towards problems to solve them, not towards trouble to cause it. We need more builders than destroyers, more helpers than bystanders, more healers than those who cause harm,” he said.

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