Standard Group journalists shine at inaugural HIV reporting awards

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Standard Group journalists Rosa Agutu and Mercy Kahenda during the inaugural Voices of Impact: HIV & STIs Reporting Media Awards 2026 on June 19,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Standard Group journalists emerged among the top winners at the inaugural Voices of Impact: HIV & STIs Reporting Media Awards 2026, taking home two major accolades in recognition of outstanding journalism on HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

Mercy Kahenda won the Print Journalism category, while Rosa Agutu was named winner in the TV Feature/Documentary category, and came third in the Overall Category during the awards ceremony held in Nairobi on Friday evening.

The Overall winner was Millicent Kubai from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), while Nathan Ochunge of Willow Health Media was named first runner-up.

The awards recognise journalists whose reporting has advanced public understanding of HIV and STIs while helping combat stigma and misinformation.

Speaking after receiving her award, Agutu attributed her success to rigorous field reporting and a commitment to sourcing credible information.

"You have to go to the ground to achieve accuracy, and you have to speak with reliable sources to get that," she said.

Rosa Agutu won the TV Feature/Documentary category and the third overall winner during the inaugural Voices of Impact: HIV & STIs Reporting Media Awards 2026 on June 19,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Agutu noted that producing impactful stories on HIV-related issues came with significant challenges, particularly because many survivors were reluctant to share their experiences due to the stigma surrounding the disease.

She said earning the trust of affected individuals often required patience and sensitivity, adding that some potential interviewees initially declined to speak for fear of discrimination.

The award-winning journalist also acknowledged the support of organisations working in the HIV sector, saying they played a critical role in connecting reporters with sources and communities, making it possible to tell authentic human-interest stories.

Speaking during the award ceremony National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NSDCC) C.E.O Douglas Bosire congratulated all the 99 journalists who submitted their stories insisting that journalists play a big role in highlighting both the strides made and challenges facing people living with HIV.

‎Mercy Kahenda won the Print Journalism Category during the inaugural Voices of Impact: HIV & STIs Reporting Media Awards 2026 on June 19,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya Editors Guild President, Zubeidah Kananu who was among the judges said beyond good story telling the judges looked at the respectful language used, consent,privacy and dignity of the people being interviewed.

The awards also recognized content creators who use their platforms to educate audience on matters HIV.

The Voices of Impact: HIV & STIs Reporting Media Awards is a national journalism initiative established to celebrate excellence in reporting on HIV and sexually transmitted infections across Kenya.

The programme seeks to encourage ethical, accurate and impactful storytelling that raises awareness, challenges stigma and promotes informed public discourse on HIV and sexual health.