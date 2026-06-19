Kenya signs MOU with Armenia

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Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu and Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan. [X; State Department for Diaspora Affiars]

Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Armenia that is expected to boost bilateral ties, enhance diaspora consultation and cooperation and promote cultural initiatives.

The deal was signed by Kenya’s Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Ms Roseline Njogu and Armenia's High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Mr Zareh Sinanyan.

In a statement, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs said that the deal marks a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations and deepening engagement between the two nations through their respective diaspora communities.

“Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate to enhance diaspora consultation and cooperation; promote shared values abroad; advance joint awareness initiatives; facilitate knowledge exchange; strengthen youth cooperation; and promote cultural heritage initiatives,” said the State Department

The two nations will establish a joint committee that will oversee the implementation, conduct periodic review and monitoring, facilitate information exchange, and propose new areas of collaboration on diaspora affairs.

“The MoU reflects Kenya's commitment to advancing diaspora diplomacy as a strategic pillar of national development under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and as a crucial component of Kenya's Foreign Policy.”

The deal was hailed for positioning citizens of the two nations living in diaspora as active partners in fostering cultural exchange, economic collaboration, and people-to-people ties between Kenya and Armenia.

“The Government of Kenya remains steadfast in its mandate to protect, engage and empower Kenyans globally, ensuring their rights, welfare, and dignity remain paramount national priorities.”

In February 2026, the two nations signed an MoU on the establishment of a mechanism for Political Consultations.

The agreement was signed by Kenya’s Director General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs, Josphat Maikara and Armenia’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vahan Kostanyan.

“The MoU establishes a structured framework for regular consultations on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest,” Kenya Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The two envoys co-chaired the inaugural consultations, where talks emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation to deliver tangible benefits from the 33 years of diplomatic relations.

“In this regard, the consultations identified priority areas for expanded collaboration, including mining, energy, ICT, tourism, education, healthcare, manufacturing, particularly agro-processing, smart agriculture, creative technologies, and innovation,” the ministry said at the time.

The two nations also explored opportunities for partnership between Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy (FSA) and the Diplomatic School of Armenia to strengthen diplomatic training, capacity building, and knowledge exchange.

During the talks, the private sector was recognized for its role in expanding trade and investment that will help unlock the full potential of the deal.

In 2025, President William Ruto held talks with Armenia’s president Vahagn Khachaturyan within the framework of the 4th UN International Conference on Financing for Development.

The two leaders discussed ways of expanding cooperation between the two nations on economy, environment, and through international organizations.

“The importance of maintaining continuous dialogue and exchanging views on international and regional issues was emphasized,” Khachaturyan’s office said.

Armenia is in Europe and is some 4,498 kilometres (2,795 miles) from Kenya.