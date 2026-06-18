KeNHA to close sections of Waiyaki Way and Mombasa Road for footbridge works

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A section of Ngong Road and Naivasha Road overpass construction on June 15, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Motorists using Nairobi's two busiest highways will face traffic disruptions over the coming days and months after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) repair works.

KeNHA announced partial closures along Waiyaki Way and Mombasa Road to facilitate the construction and expansion of pedestrian footbridges.

In a a post on X, KeNHA said a section of Waiyaki Way (A8) between Karuna Close and the Westlands Roundabout on the Nakuru-bound carriageway will be partially closed for three months beginning June 25 and ending September 25, 2026.

The closure will allow contractors to undertake extension works on the existing pedestrian footbridge at Dunhill Towers and construct the proposed Fogo Gaucho–QuickMart Westlands Footbridge.

The authority said the project is part of ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety along one of Nairobi's busiest transport corridors, which records heavy traffic volumes daily and has witnessed numerous accidents involving pedestrians over the years.

KeNHA advised motorists to expect delays and exercise caution while approaching the affected section.

“Motorists are further advised to approach the affected section with caution, observe and comply with all temporary traffic signs and traffic control measures as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the authority said.

The three-month disruption is expected to affect thousands of commuters travelling between Nairobi's central business district, Westlands, Kangemi and the wider Nairobi-Nakuru highway corridor.

In a separate notice, KeNHA also announced a temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi-bound carriageway on Mombasa Road between Airtel Complex and General Motors.

The closure will take effect from 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, until 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, a period of 13 hours.

According to KeNHA, the closure is necessary to allow installation of fabricated footbridge beams for the Airtel Footbridge across the Nairobi-bound carriageway.

To minimize disruptions, the authority has provided alternative routes for motorists travelling in both directions.

Drivers heading toward Nairobi's city centre from Mombasa Road will be diverted at the General Motors area and directed to use Maasai Road before joining the Southern Bypass Link Road and subsequently the Southern Bypass.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling from the city centre toward Mombasa Road will be diverted through Likoni Road and Hillocks Road before reconnecting with Mombasa Road near the General Motors area.

KeNHA Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli urged road users to cooperate with traffic marshals and follow the designated traffic management plan during the works.

“Those heading to town from Mombasa will use Maasai Road after GM to join Southern Bypass Link Road to the Southern Bypass. Those from town will divert towards Likoni Road, to Hillocks then return to the GM area,” said Eng. Kimeli.

The authority noted that the temporary disruptions are necessary to facilitate critical infrastructure works aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety and easing movement along the busy transport corridors.

Nairobi has witnessed increased construction of footbridges in recent years as authorities seek to reduce pedestrian fatalities on major highways, particularly along Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way and Thika Road.

Road safety experts have repeatedly identified pedestrian crossings as critical intervention points, with many accidents occurring when pedestrians attempt to cross multi-lane highways.

KeNHA has appealed to motorists to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and adhere to all traffic directives during the construction period.

The authority said traffic marshals and police officers will be deployed at the affected sections to assist motorists and ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the duration of the works.