LSK threatens to sue State over continued NSSF deductions

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has threatened to institute contempt of court proceedings against government agencies and employers who continue deducting enhanced National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions.
In a statement, LSK President Charles Kanjama argued that the deductions have no legal basis following a recent Court of Appeal ruling.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…