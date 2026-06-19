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LSK threatens to sue State over continued NSSF deductions

By Okumu Modachi | Jun. 19, 2026
LSK President Charles Kanjama. [File, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has threatened to institute contempt of court proceedings against government agencies and employers who continue deducting enhanced National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions.

In a statement, LSK President Charles Kanjama argued that the deductions have no legal basis following a recent Court of Appeal ruling.

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