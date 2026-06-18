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Why EACC is concerned over increasing 'sophisticated' digital graft

By Okumu Modachi | Jun. 18, 2026

EACC Chairperson David Oginde addresses the 8th Annual General Assembly of the African Anti-Corruption Authorities in Nairobi, on June 17, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard] 

The anti-corruption watchdog has raised concerns over increased digital corruption as the new emerging graft trend gobbling billions of taxpayers money.

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Related Topics

Digital Corruption EACC Chair David Oginde Attorney General Dorcus Oduor AAACA
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