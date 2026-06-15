Ruto calls for end to cycle of violence

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President William Ruto after formally receiving a report by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights on the Framework for Reparations for Victims of Human Rights Violations on June 15, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called for an end to what he described as a recurring cycle of violence, destruction and loss of life that often follows public protests in Kenya, warning that the pattern continues to weaken democracy and hurt ordinary citizens.

He said that while Kenyans have a constitutional right to demonstrate, the manner in which protests have been conducted in recent years has often led to deaths, destruction of property and deep national divisions.

“Whenever this cycle unfolds, Kenya loses. Citizen losses, family losses, business losses and our democracy is diminished. The blame game begins, one side points to police brutality, the other to criminal elements and organised violence,” he said.

The President also noted that some legitimate protests have been infiltrated by criminal groups, while in other cases law enforcement officers have used excessive force.

He urged political leaders to avoid exploiting moments of public grief and unrest for political advantage.

“Politicians must desist from using human tragedy as a tool for political competition. The lives of Kenyans are precious and must never be treated as instruments of politics,” he said.

Ruto made the remarks on Monday at State House, Nairobi, when he formally received a report by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (Kenya National Commission on Human Rights) on the Framework for Reparations for Victims of Human Rights Violations.

The framework sets out how victims of protest-related violence between 2017 and 2025 will be identified, verified and compensated under a structured government programme.

It covers victims of major protest periods, including post-election violence in 2017 and 2022, as well as demonstrations linked to economic grievances in 2023, 2024 and 2025. These incidents have in the past resulted in deaths, injuries, arrests and destruction of property.

Speaking during the event, President Ruto said the initiative is anchored in the Constitution and reflects Kenya’s commitment to democratic freedoms.

“The right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and petition under Article 37 is not a favour from the state, it is a constitutional guarantee, it is one of the freedoms that define us as a democratic nation,” he said.

He described the reparations programme as both historic and emotional, noting that it is aimed at acknowledging past suffering and beginning a process of national healing.

“This is a significant moment and a solemn one because we seek to make amends for harms that have never been repaid,” he said. “No compensation can restore a life lost, no reparation can fully erase the pain of a parent who lost a child.”

The government has set aside Sh2 billion to kick-start compensation for verified victims.

“As a demonstration of our commitment, we have allocated Sh2 billion towards compensation for those who have suffered. This is the beginning of the journey and not the end,” Ruto said.

He emphasized that the payments are not meant to reward violence or criminal conduct, but to recognise suffering and support national healing.

“What it represents is the State’s acknowledgement that harm occurred, that victims matter and that a nation heals by tending to its wounds,” he said.

The framework, developed by KNCHR, is anchored on five pillars: compensation, restitution, rehabilitation, satisfaction and guarantees of non-repetition. It is expected to provide transparency in identifying genuine victims while ensuring accountability.

KNCHR said the process involved extensive mapping and consultations across affected regions to ensure inclusivity and credibility.

The initiative is now expected to mark a turning point in how Kenya handles protest-related violence, shifting from repeated cycles of unrest to structured healing, accountability and strengthened democracy.