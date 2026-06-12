China and Kenya lead calls for global dialogue to bridge shifting world divides

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A Chinese entertainment group performs during United Nations' International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations in Nairobi. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for enhanced mutual trust and deeper understanding through global dialogue, urging nations to cross deep geopolitical divides in the face of unprecedented international challenges.

Speaking via video link at an event marking the United Nations' International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations, Wang pressed global leaders to prioritise unity over division. He stressed the necessity of building consensus through cultural and people-to-people exchanges to establish a solid foundation for a shared global future.

"All sides should promote unity and seek consensus through exchanges," Wang said, noting that such partnerships are vital to navigating current global fractures.

To counter widening geopolitical rifts, Wang outlined a four-pronged global strategy aimed at fostering structural cooperation and harmony among differing cultures.

First, he called for absolute mutual respect and equality, urging nations to embrace coexistence and eliminate prejudice. Second, Wang emphasised a "people-oriented approach" to ensure that international collaboration directly benefits everyday citizens and deepens grassroots friendships across borders.

Third, the foreign minister highlighted the need to balance the preservation of traditional culture with modern innovation. He specifically appealed to nations to exploit emerging technological dividends, such as artificial intelligence and social media, to empower cross-border communication and modernise global governance.

Finally, Wang underscored the importance of strengthening existing multilateral frameworks, urging full utilisation of United Nations platforms—including UNESCO and the UN Alliance of Civilisations—to manage disputes and maintain steady channels of communication.

The push for dialogue coincides with a broader diplomatic strategy detailed in a new research report, China's Actions for Advancing Global Dialogue Among Civilisations, published by the China Institute of International Studies. The report outlines mechanisms to integrate cultural diplomacy into political, subnational, and economic fields—particularly among Global South partners and BRICS nations.

At a simultaneous commemoration of the UN event held at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan reiterated that international progress relies heavily on recognising diverse developmental paths.

"All countries, regardless of size, strength, or wealth, are entitled to independently choose their own development paths," Guo said, adding that mutual learning creates the necessary synergy to accelerate global development.

The appeal for diplomatic engagement was strongly echoed by Ida Odinga, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UNON.

Addressing the assembly in Nairobi, Odinga affirmed the critical role of diplomacy, education, and cultural exchange in bridging international divides. She emphasised that addressing global crises requires moving past national insulation toward collective action.

"It is about crossing divides to stand together for the good of all of us," Odinga said, noting that global problems can only be resolved through structured cooperation and normal consensus.

Odinga called for an expansion of international people-to-people ties to foster long-term global security and stability, concluding that true progress depends on nations listening to and learning from one another.