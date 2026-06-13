Mwananchi Budget sinks households, small businesses, youth and counties

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi called it a ‘‘Mwananchi Budget’’ — a budget for the common citizen. He promised no new taxes, affordable housing, and bottom-up transformation.
But economists, financial analysts, and new data on Kenya’s cost-of-living crisis say the 2026/27 spending plan delivers the opposite of a hustler economy.
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