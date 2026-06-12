Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Anti-Counterfeit Authority denies targeting businesswoman Shiquo Hii Style in alleged raid

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Entrepreneur Shiquo Hii Style addressing the alleged raid. [Screengrab]

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has denied allegations that it raided popular business of entrepreneur Shiquo Hii Style, but warned of a nationwide intelligence-led crackdown on counterfeit goods.

The authority's response comes after the entrepreneur alleged that officials raided her business and confiscated her merchandise.

The agency denied claims that the operation specifically targeted her business, saying it was one of several enforcement actions being conducted across the country.

"It is critical to note that the Anti-Counterfeit Authority does not interfere with legitimate business operations. ACA's enforcement activities are directed exclusively at unlawful trade in counterfeit goods," the authority said in a statement.

ACA defines counterfeit goods as products deliberately manufactured, packaged or sold to imitate genuine brands without the authorisation of the intellectual property owner.

The authority said counterfeiting infringes on intellectual property rights and undermines legitimate businesses that have invested in quality, innovation and consumer trust.

"The operation does not imply that this is the only trader suspected of dealing in counterfeit goods. ACA conducts intelligence-led enforcement across the country based on complaints, surveillance and investigations," it said.

"Operations are carried out at different times as cases develop. We remain committed to fair, impartial enforcement and due process for all affected parties."

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority further said the law allows its officers to seize goods suspected to be counterfeit without first obtaining a court order, provided due process is followed during investigations and any subsequent legal proceedings.

"Section 23 of the Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008 empowers ACA inspectors to enter premises, inspect, search, seize and detain goods reasonably suspected to be counterfeit. The purpose of seizure is to preserve evidence and prevent further circulation of suspected counterfeit goods pending investigations and legal processes," it said. 

The Authority has previously conducted raids on anti-counterfeit goods, including at the airport and ports.

The agency urged the public to distinguish between an ongoing investigation and a final determination by the courts.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Shiquo Hii Style Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Counterfeit Goods
.

Latest Stories

Canada held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto
Canada held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto
Football
By Robert Abong'o
2 hrs ago
Ruto's broken promise as record Sh1 trillion local debt looms
National
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
National
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"
Ruto's broken promise as local debt now to hit a record Sh1tn
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's broken promise as local debt now to hit a record Sh1tn
More billions flow to State House and Ruto's office 14 months to polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
More billions flow to State House and Ruto's office 14 months to polls
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved