Anti-Counterfeit Authority denies targeting businesswoman Shiquo Hii Style in alleged raid

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Entrepreneur Shiquo Hii Style addressing the alleged raid. [Screengrab]

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has denied allegations that it raided popular business of entrepreneur Shiquo Hii Style, but warned of a nationwide intelligence-led crackdown on counterfeit goods.

The authority's response comes after the entrepreneur alleged that officials raided her business and confiscated her merchandise.

The agency denied claims that the operation specifically targeted her business, saying it was one of several enforcement actions being conducted across the country.

"It is critical to note that the Anti-Counterfeit Authority does not interfere with legitimate business operations. ACA's enforcement activities are directed exclusively at unlawful trade in counterfeit goods," the authority said in a statement.

ACA defines counterfeit goods as products deliberately manufactured, packaged or sold to imitate genuine brands without the authorisation of the intellectual property owner.

The authority said counterfeiting infringes on intellectual property rights and undermines legitimate businesses that have invested in quality, innovation and consumer trust.

"The operation does not imply that this is the only trader suspected of dealing in counterfeit goods. ACA conducts intelligence-led enforcement across the country based on complaints, surveillance and investigations," it said.

"Operations are carried out at different times as cases develop. We remain committed to fair, impartial enforcement and due process for all affected parties."

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority further said the law allows its officers to seize goods suspected to be counterfeit without first obtaining a court order, provided due process is followed during investigations and any subsequent legal proceedings.

"Section 23 of the Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008 empowers ACA inspectors to enter premises, inspect, search, seize and detain goods reasonably suspected to be counterfeit. The purpose of seizure is to preserve evidence and prevent further circulation of suspected counterfeit goods pending investigations and legal processes," it said.

The Authority has previously conducted raids on anti-counterfeit goods, including at the airport and ports.

The agency urged the public to distinguish between an ongoing investigation and a final determination by the courts.