Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University

There were running battles at Multimedia University for the better part Tuesday between police and students who had blocked the busy Magadi road in protest of their comrades who were shot and injured on Monday.
Following the Monday protests, two students were left nursing gunshot wounds and were referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment in serious condition while several others were treated and discharged.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…