Laikipia county opposes Ebola facility cites school children risk, tourism collapse

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Activists chant slogans and carry placards and a mock coffin during protests against a US-built Ebola quarantine centre planned for Kenya’s Laikipia Air Base in Nairobi, June 2, 2026. [AFP]

The County Government of Laikipia has urged the High Court to block the establishment of a United States government Ebola quarantine, monitoring, and treatment facility within the Kenya Air Force Base in Nanyuki.

In a replying affidavit filed before the Milimani High Court, the county government argues the project was conceived without adequate consultation and poses risks to school children, tourism, and the health of more than 518,000 residents.

Laikipia County Executive Committee Member for Health Albert Taiti says the county government was not consulted before the National Government identified and announced the Laikipia Air Base as the proposed site for the facility.

"The proposed Ebola Quarantine and Isolation Facility is being established within Laikipia County and is therefore a matter directly affecting the residents, institutions, public health systems, environment, emergency response structures, and governance framework of the County," Taiti states in the affidavit.

The county informed the court that, while it appreciates the need for national disease surveillance and preparedness mechanisms, decisions involving highly infectious diseases, such as Ebola, must meet the highest standards of transparency, scientific assessment, stakeholder engagement, and constitutional compliance.

"The National Government did not afford adequate opportunity to the 4th Interested Party to participate in site evaluation, risk assessment, contingency planning, or emergency response coordination relating to the proposed facility," Taiti deponed.

The petition was filed by Katiba Institute and the LSK against the Attorney General, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, and the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs over the proposed transfer of Ebola-exposed and infected American nationals to Kenyan territory.

Taiti warned that Laikipia County's 160 health facilities serving a population of more than 518,537 people were inadequate to handle an Ebola outbreak, citing the county's Community Health Strategy, which identifies chronic underfunding and pandemic preparedness gaps as major challenges.

The affidavit also raises concerns over Laikipia Airbase Primary School and Laikipia Airbase Junior School, both located within the installation earmarked for the facility.

Taiti stated that no Child Impact Assessment, school safety assessment, or emergency evacuation framework had been undertaken before the site's selection.

"The Laikipia County Government verily believes that the welfare, safety, security, learning environment and best interests of the children attending Laikipia Airbase Primary and Secondary School ought to constitute a cardinal and overriding consideration in any decision relating to the siting, establishment and operation of the proposed Ebola Quarantine and Isolation Facility," he said.

"The health care facilities are not sufficient and equipped to handle an outbreak of a contagious disease like Ebola," the county argues.

On the economic impact, the county government warned that hotels were already recording tourist cancellations and that the facility's proximity to world-famous conservancies, including Ol Pejeta and Ol Jogi, posed a threat to the tourism sector, which it described as the backbone of the local economy.

"It is reckless for the Respondents to select Laikipia as the venue for the Ebola Facility, well knowing that the county heavily relies on tourism, which is a fragile industry," Taiti deponed.

The county further told the court that residents had taken to the streets of Nanyuki in protests over the lack of public participation and information sharing regarding the project.

Laikipia is supporting the petitioners' case and has urged the High Court to ensure that any decision regarding the proposed facility complies with constitutional principles, public participation requirements, intergovernmental consultation obligations, and public health safeguards.