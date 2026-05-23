Professional bodies oppose controversial tax proposals

Finance and National Planning Committee Chairperson Molo MP Kimani Kuria during public participation on the Finance Bill, 2026 in Nairobi on May 22,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard

Professional bodies are now calling for an overhaul of the controversial clauses in the Finance Bill 2026, which they argue will further burden Kenyans financially.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) want proposals such as taxing money transfers through platforms such as M-Pesa and PayPal, and the introduction of a withholding tax on bank card transactions, such as VISA cards, to be removed from the bill.