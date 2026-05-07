NTSA to scrap physical logbooks for digital system from June

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NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa addressing media on new logbooks. [John Muia, Standard]

Motor vehicle owners will no longer need physical logbooks from June 10, when National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) rolls out an electronic system to end vehicle transfer fraud.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa in a statement on Thursday, May 7, announced the eLogbook saying the shift targets cartels that have thrived within manual processes.

"We are not only bringing services closer to wananchi by enabling them to access their logbooks electronically, but we are also eliminating bureaucracy and cartels," said Kondiwa.

Under the new system, vehicle owners will access their logbooks through their eCitizen accounts, with ownership changes reflected instantly once a transfer is completed online.

The agency said the documents will carry encrypted security features and secure hashing technology to make forgery nearly impossible.

The authority said QR code verification will allow buyers, banks and insurers to confirm a vehicle's ownership status before completing transactions — a feature aimed at reducing fraud that has long exposed buyers and financial institutions to heavy losses.

"The eLogbook is not just a service output and a compliance tool. It is an asset that will deliver secure and intelligent data to take Kenya's public transport sector to the next level," NTSA said in a statement.

NTSA Corporate Communication Principal Officer Anthony Nyongesa said the authority had put support systems in place for motorists.

"Those seeking clarification or any other assistance can do so through our official communication channels," said Nyongesa.

He added that training programmes and help desks would be set up to assist motorists and stakeholders adapt to the new platform.

NTSA said the system, supported by the World Bank as part of efforts to digitise transport management, will integrate directly with insurance, inspection and public service vehicle records, allowing law enforcement to verify compliance without physical paperwork.

Banks and savings and credit cooperative organisations financing vehicle purchases will also access direct ownership and lien verification to speed up loan approvals.

Services including new vehicle registration, ownership transfers, duplicate logbook applications, de-registration and asset financing will automatically generate electronic logbooks under the new arrangemen