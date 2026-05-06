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COTU dismisses Gachagua's push for rival labour body

By Mike Kihaki | May. 6, 2026
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From Right, COTU Deputy SG Benson Okwaro and 1st Assistant SG Ernest Nadome during a press briefing on May 6, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) has dismissed calls by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to form a parallel labour organisation, terming the proposal “reckless” and detrimental to workers’ unity.

In a statement posted on its official X platform, the union also criticised Gachagua’s recent attacks on its Secretary General Francis Atwoli, accusing the former deputy president of undermining established labour structures.

“It is now increasingly evident that Gachagua has embarked on a dangerous mission to destabilise the country’s labour movement due to his uncertain political future,” the statement read in part.

Gachagua, speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the Kenya Labour Market and Worker Welfare Report 2026,  accused the labour movement of failing to defend workers’ interests.

He singled out Atwoli, alleging that the long-serving union leader had aligned himself with the government instead of championing workers’ welfare.

“We have a labour union leadership that is no longer focused on workers, but on those in power,” Gachagua claimed, as he reiterated his call for the formation of an alternative workers’ organisation.

The exchange comes amid heightened debate over wages and statutory deductions in Kenya’s struggling economy.

COTU has, in recent weeks, renewed its push for improved wages and stronger protections for workers, stressing the need to shield employees from exploitation and ensure full implementation of recently announced pay adjustments.

The union’s position follows a 12 per cent general wage increase announced by President William Ruto during the 2026 Labour Day celebrations.

While the directive was initially welcomed, its implementation has sparked disagreement between trade unions and employers. COTU maintains that the increment should apply across the board, warning against attempts to limit it to minimum wage earners.

“This is a general wage increase. Once it is gazetted, it becomes law,” Atwoli said, urging workers to reject alternative interpretations by employers.

However, the Federation of Kenya Employers has argued that adjustments should only apply to minimum wages in line with existing legal frameworks, deepening uncertainty among workers over their eligibility.

COTU cautioned that failure to fully implement the wage directive could erode trust in labour institutions and widen inequality in the workplace.

The standoff underscores growing divisions within Kenya’s labour sector, with political tensions increasingly shaping discussions on workers’ rights and economic policy.

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COTU-K Former DP Rigathi Gachagua Labour Organisation Secretary General Francis Atwoli
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