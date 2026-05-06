PS Muthoni to chair PSs for Health Africa caucus

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Public health PS Mary Muthoni speaks during the African health principal secretaries’ meeting in Brazzaville.[File Courtesy]

Mary Muthoni has been elected chairperson of the African Permanent and Principal Secretaries for Health, a role that places Kenya at the centre of continental efforts to coordinate public health policy and response.

The election took place during a high-level consultative meeting on cross-border collaboration for health security in Brazzaville. The forum brought together senior health officials from across the continent to discuss joint strategies for addressing transnational health threats and strengthening cooperation among African states.

Ms Muthoni, who serves as Principal Secretary in the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, said she was honoured by the trust placed in her. She noted that the position reflects a shared commitment among African countries to deepen collaboration across health systems and improve coordinated responses to emerging and existing public health challenges.

Permanent/principal Secretaries for health from Africa meeting in Brazaville. [File Courtesy]

She said the role will focus on enhancing cooperation in disease surveillance and response, particularly in managing cross-border risks. It will also support efforts to build more resilient and responsive health systems through collective leadership, technical collaboration and strategic partnerships among member states.

Kenya is expected to benefit from closer regional ties, including improved coordination mechanisms, access to shared expertise and the exchange of innovations and best practices in public health management.

The appointment also gives Kenya a platform to contribute to shaping continental health priorities, strengthening partnerships and supporting initiatives aligned with Universal Health Coverage.

Ms Muthoni said the outcome of the meeting reflects growing momentum across Africa towards more unified and coordinated public health action. She added that the position presents an opportunity to advance joint efforts aimed at improving health outcomes and strengthening systems that protect communities across the continent.