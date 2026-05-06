Why Kenya is experiencing fuel supply shortages

Motorists including school buses queue to fuel at Ola petrol station in Buruburu. Most of the petrol stations in Nairobi have run out of stock for the products. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi now says a fuel shortage reported in parts of the country is being resolved.

In a statement dated Wednesday, May 6, Wandayi attributed the disruption to a technical and administrative hitch that affected supply.