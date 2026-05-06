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Why Kenya is experiencing fuel supply shortages

By Fred Kagonye | May. 6, 2026
Motorists including school buses queue to fuel at Ola petrol station in Buruburu. Most of the petrol stations in Nairobi have run out of stock for the products. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi now says a fuel shortage reported in parts of the country is being resolved.

In a statement dated Wednesday, May 6, Wandayi attributed the disruption to a technical and administrative hitch that affected supply.

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