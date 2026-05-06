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Fuel crisis bites in Nairobi as motorists, drivers count losses

By Okumu Modachi | May. 6, 2026
Motorists including school buses queue to fuel at Ola petrol station in Buruburu. Most of the petrol stations in Nairobi have run out of stock for the products. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

A crippling fuel shortage has gripped Nairobi, leaving motorists stranded, transport operations disrupted, and drivers counting heavy losses as the crisis spreads.

From South C to Embakasi, Thika Road to Mlolongo, desperate motorists were on Tuesday forced to hop from one petrol station to another in search of fuel—often without success.

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Related Topics

Kenya Fuel Shortage Nairobi Fuel Shortage Global Fuel Crisis Global Oil Prices
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