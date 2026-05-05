What Ruto told Tanzania MPs

President William Ruto addresses Tanzania MPs in Dodoma on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has told Tanzania's Parliament that mistrust, not infrastructure or policy, is East Africa's biggest barrier to integration, and the region cannot afford another collapse.

Addressing lawmakers in Dodoma on Tuesday, May 5, Ruto became only the second Kenyan president to address Tanzania's Parliament, 23 years after Daniel arap Moi delivered a farewell address to the same house in November 2002.