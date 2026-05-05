Intense lobbying for Kenya Seed Company chair post kicks off

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The exit of Kenya Seed Company (KSC) board chairperson Purity Ngirici has sparked intense lobbying for her replacement.
Ngirici resigned from the position to concentrate on her bid for Kirinyaga governorship.
The name of former Trans-Nzoia Senator Micheal Mbito is featuring in the list of potential individuals to replace Ngirici.
A section of Trans-Nzoia residents have demanded that a local be appointed to the position.
The Standard has established that the intense lobbying is also within members of KSC board said to be working to ensure one of them is appointed to the position.
A source at the board confided in The Standard that the directors have settled on Bernard Wambwa to take over as chairperson.
Wambwa, an ally of President William Ruto, lost the bid to unseat Saboti MP Caleb Amisi during the 2022 General Election.
The former Tuwan MCA was appointed to the board after losing the election.
"There has been intensive consultations among the directors on who to replace the former chairperson and they settled on Wambwa," said the source.
The source said Wambwa’s close connection to the president may have influenced the proposal to have him take over as KSC chairperson.
"The board of directors have preferred Wambwa to the position since he has direct links with the president," said the source.
Former researcher at Kenya Seed Company Martin Ngomat has also featured among potential candidates for the KSC post.
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Many residents are supporting Ngomat for the position on the strength of his academic background.
"I think he is the right person to hold the position. Being a vet expert he is able to being transformation in the company," argued Abisai Amugune.
Former Kitale deputy mayor Pius Mzee Arap Kauka, said the position requires a person with knowledge of the seed industry.
"The company requires an expert in the seed industry and Ngomat is the right person to hold the position," said Kauka.