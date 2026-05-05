Intense lobbying for Kenya Seed Company chair post kicks off

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‎ Purity Ngirici quit as Kenya Seed Company board chairperson to concentrate on her bid for Kirinyaga governorship. [File, Standard]

The exit of Kenya Seed Company (KSC) board chairperson Purity Ngirici has sparked intense lobbying for her replacement.

‎Ngirici resigned from the position to concentrate on her bid for Kirinyaga governorship.

‎The name of former Trans-Nzoia Senator Micheal Mbito is featuring in the list of potential individuals to replace Ngirici.

‎A section of Trans-Nzoia residents have demanded that a local be appointed to the position.

‎The Standard has established that the intense lobbying is also within members of KSC board said to be working to ensure one of them is appointed to the position.

‎A source at the board confided in The Standard that the directors have settled on Bernard Wambwa to take over as chairperson.

‎Wambwa, an ally of President William Ruto, lost the bid to unseat Saboti MP Caleb Amisi during the 2022 General Election.

‎The former Tuwan MCA was appointed to the board after losing the election.

‎‎"There has been intensive consultations among the directors on who to replace the former chairperson and they settled on Wambwa," said the source.

‎The source said Wambwa’s close connection to the president may have influenced the proposal to have him take over as KSC chairperson.

‎"The board of directors have preferred Wambwa to the position since he has direct links with the president," said the source.

‎Former researcher at Kenya Seed Company Martin Ngomat has also featured among potential candidates for the KSC post.

‎‎Many residents are supporting Ngomat for the position on the strength of his academic background.

‎"I think he is the right person to hold the position. Being a vet expert he is able to being transformation in the company," argued Abisai Amugune.

‎Former Kitale deputy mayor Pius Mzee Arap Kauka, said the position requires a person with knowledge of the seed industry.

‎"The company requires an expert in the seed industry and Ngomat is the right person to hold the position," said Kauka.