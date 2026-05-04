Kenya warns nationals in South Africa as xenophobic violence spreads

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The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria has warned its nationals in South Africa to shun protest areas and carry valid identification amid spreading xenophobic violence.

The advisory comes 10 days after mobs armed with clubs, machetes and spears began attacking foreign nationals in the streets of Johannesburg and Cape Town, accusing them of taking opportunities meant for locals.

In the notice, the mission urged Kenyans to remain attentive to guidance from local authorities and to report any incidents to the South African Police Service (SAPS) before notifying the High Commission.

"The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria wishes to advise all Kenyan nationals residing in the Republic of South Africa to exercise caution and remain vigilant in light of recent demonstrations and isolated incidents reported in some parts of the Republic of South Africa affecting foreign nationals," the advisory read.

Kenya's Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roselyn Njogu said Nairobi is closely monitoring events in South Africa, while noting no Kenyans have been impacted so far.

The warning comes as Ghana summoned South Africa's acting high commissioner over xenophobic incidents targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, after videos circulated online showing migrants being harassed and told to leave the country.

Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria, three countries with large diaspora populations in South Africa, condemned the violence and urged their nationals to stay safe, while also calling on Pretoria to hold perpetrators accountable.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres weighed in on South Africa's Freedom Day on April 27, expressing deep concern over xenophobic attacks and acts of harassment against migrants in parts of South Africa, including KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

The anti-foreigner movement, partly led by a shadowy group known as March and March and the older Operation Dudula front, has held marches across the country, targeting undocumented migrants, though observers note the distinction between documented and undocumented foreigners is frequently blurred in practice.

South Africa's official unemployment rate stood at 31.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, with youth unemployment at 43.8 per cent, figures that help explain why anti-migrant rhetoric gains traction in townships and poor urban areas, even as economists say migrants are not the cause of joblessness.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights described the latest violence as part of a longstanding pattern of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, noting incidents dating back to 1998, with major outbreaks in 2008 resulting in over 60 deaths and 100,000 displacements, and again in 2015 requiring military intervention.