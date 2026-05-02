Fresh twist as police detain woman over Dr Obwaka's death

The death of veteran gynaecologist and The Nairobi Hospital Board Chairman, Dr. Job Obwaka has taken a fresh twist a day after his demise as homicide detectives take over the investigations into the death. This follows the arrest of a woman identified as Beatrice Wangare believed to have been the last person with the deceased. Wangare, 45, was arrested early Saturday morning by security officers from Kilimani police station. According to a police report seen by The Sunday Standard, Dr Obwaka, had been rushed to Nairobi Hospital by ambulance at around 7pm after collapsing in Kitengela where he had gone on what was described as personal errands
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