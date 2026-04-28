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CoB seeks strict control of Sovereign Fund

By Irene Githinji | Apr. 28, 2026

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o before the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee, March 30, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Controller of Budget (CoB) and Office of the Auditor General (OAG) have called for firmer safeguards for the proposed Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to protect the integrity of its management.

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Controller of Budget Sovereign Wealth Fund Public Finance Oversight Office of the Auditor General
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