The rising trauma of body mix-ups in Kenya's funeral system

In death, families seek closure, dignity and truth. But across Kenya, a growing number of disturbing cases involving body mix-ups at morgues and funeral homes are shattering that sacred trust, plunging grieving families into fresh anguish and raising urgent questions about accountability in the handling of the dead.

Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access. 🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in… 0 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

Ad-free browsing experience

Mobile-optimised reading

Weekly newsletters & digests Pay via M - PESA VISA Airtel Money Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902 Already a subscriber? Log in to continue