The rising trauma of body mix-ups in Kenya's funeral system

In death, families seek closure, dignity and truth. But across Kenya, a growing number of disturbing cases involving body mix-ups at morgues and funeral homes are shattering that sacred trust, plunging grieving families into fresh anguish and raising urgent questions about accountability in the handling of the dead.
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